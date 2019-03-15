Share:

ISLAMABAD-As many as 6,726 degrees and 108 gold medals were conferred upon girls students on 2nd day of 11th convocation of International Islamic University Islamabad in a ceremony arranged for them on Thursday.

According to details, in the 39-year-long history of the IIUI, it was 11th convocation in which total 13,111 degrees were conferred upon male and female students. After the convocation, the IIUI’s total produced degree holders’ number will reach to 51,113. The university conferred 206 PhD degrees on students, while total number of IIUI’s PhD students reached 419. A total of 319 students were awarded gold medals in the two-day-long event.

In the ceremony, IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh along with IIUI vice presidents conferred gold medals and degrees upon the students.

After conferring PhD degrees and gold medals on IIUI students, Dr Masoom Yasinzai in his speech called for major changes in conducting research, content of curricula and teaching methodologies.

He said that societal relevance was the major objective of the IIUI because national challenges could be dealt with the best solutions given by educational institutions. “We need to produce graduates for job market with an emphasis on entrepreneurship education for youth” said Masoom.

Talking about the IIUI and its vision, he said that a major shift taking place in the university’s academic programmes was towards science and technology, in consonance of the national priorities as well as the needs of the Muslim ummah.

“To achieve this objective, the University in addition to establishment of Sciences and Engineering-based faculties has set up Al-Farabi Research Centre which is involved in problem-solving research”, he said.

This is a recent trend and we are happy that IIUI has taken this initiative” he said. He furthered that over the last decade, the university had a very rapid growth and the physical capacity had shortened. “We are grateful to the brotherly countries who have provided 52 highly-qualified teachers, such as 30 teachers from Al-Azhar University in Cairo and scholars from Saudi Arabia and Sudan, who are significantly augmenting the number and quality of teachers in our Islamic faculties”, Dr Masoom said.

The IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that the university had managed to win the confidence of parents and reason for this rapid growth in the enrolment of female students is a separate exclusive campus for female, which meets the standards of Islamic norms, traditions and culture.

He said that the IIUI was a prestigious institution that had an enrolment of more than 31,000 students from 45 nationalities in 9 faculties and 42 departments and a Centre of excellence in Technology, Interdisciplinary Research and advanced labs.