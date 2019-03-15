Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 14-member delegation of parliamentary leaders of Azad Jammu and Kashmir led by AJK Prime Minister Raja Mohammed Farooq Haider Khan called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here.

The delegation exchanged views with the Foreign Minister on the appalling situation of human rights in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

The Foreign Minister deplored that instead of introspection, Indian government and its media hurled baseless accusations against Pakistan, without any investigation.

He stated that denial by India of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, as recognized by the numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, continues to keep hostage the peace and security of the nuclearised South Asia.

The Foreign Minister regretted that following the Pulwama attack, India has intensified its crackdown against innocent Kashmiris. He condemned India’s unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

He also apprised the parliamentary leaders of AJK on the efforts being undertaken by the government to highlight the massive atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.