Share:

ISLAMABAD-An officer of the Central Directorate of National Savings, Islamabad allegedly raped a junior colleague few months back and is threatening her of dire consequences as high ups at the directorate are moving at a snail’s pace to inquire into the matter, according to the victim’s family.

The complainant, Alia Mohabbat, a Naib Qasida at the CDNS, told Director General CDNS that Regional Director Shahid Altaf allegedly raped her in his car on a fateful December evening as the accused offered to drop her to PIMS bus stop after office hours.

During the ride, the accused sprayed on her face to get her unconscious and raped her inside the car, according to the complaint submitted with the high ups at the CDNS. The complaint, a copy of which is available with The Nation, was lodged with the DG in the second week of January 2019 but still there is no progress on the issue.

The CDNS high ups instead of referring the matter to police being it a rape case, assigned the probe to a ‘central inquiry committee’ under section 5 of the “Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010”, according to the documents. The inquiry committee, Joint Director Shazia Nawaz is also a member of which, started its work after 40 days of the formal lodging of the complaint i.e. 20 February 2019 in the office of Joint Director Zonal Inspection and Accounts Office, Islamabad.

However, there is no progress in this regard so far except the accused continues threatening the victim with dire consequences, according to the family. Nadia Mohabbat, sister of the victim, told this scribe that on March 12, Shahid Altaf threatened the family with dire consequences even during the inquiry proceedings though he later refused to join the inquiry proceedings.

Weeks before the incident, alleged accomplices of the accused attacked father of the victim apparently in a bid to stop her reaching the high ups against continued teasing at the office. Officials at the directorate have been keeping mum on the issue and nobody seemed willing to speak on record. This scribe could not contact Shahid Altaf to get his side of the story despite repeated attempts as his cell phone was found inactive.