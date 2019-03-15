Share:

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) The Israeli army detained at least 15 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a military statement issued Thursday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in terrorist activities”, the army said, adding that they had since been referred to relevant authorities for further investigation.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to estimates, roughly 5,800 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities, including women, children and a handful of lawmakers.