KARACHI : Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah visited the Karachi Press Club on Thursday. He congratulated the newly elected office bearers of KPC.

Mumtaz Ali Shah appreciated the role of KPC in promoting and development of journalism at national and international level. He maintained with immense pleasure over his membership of Karachi Press Club . The Chief Secretary noted that the KPC Building is the historical and cultural heritage. He desired that the media ought to publicise the measures and steps of the Provincial Government for awareness of the masses, enabling the people to avail the services being rendered by the government for public welfare.

Replying the queries of journalists Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah expressed pleasure that the organizing of PSL events in a peaceful atmosphere is the success of all sects of life, which is indeed a highly valuable segment. He assured the KPC office bearers to do the needful in resolving the issues of lease and development work pertained to the plots allotted to the journalists under specific schemes.

President KPC Imtiaz Faran, senior journalists A.H. Khanzada, Shams Kerio and others welcomed and paid thanks Chief Secretary Sindh on his visit to Karachi Press Club .