LAHORE-Like other parts of the country, World Kidney Day was marked in the provincial capital on Thursday.

Various sittings, seminars and walks were arranged at health facilities including PKLI, LGH, KEMU and PHOTA to observe the day.

An awareness walk was held at King Edward Medical University. King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was chief guest on the occasion.

The KEMU VC emphasised the importance of prevention of kidney diseases by early detection and control of diabetes and hypertension. He advised general public to avoid self-medication and use of painkillers. He also stressed upon the need of curbing quackery. He added that quacks are responsible for liver and kidney failures in our population. There is a need of legislation for exposing and preventing quackery and media should play its responsibility in banning advertisement of quacks.

Prof Muhammad Anees highlighted the importance of preventing kidney diseases as cost of treatment by dialysis and transplant is Rs40,000 to Rs50,000 per month which is too much for developing country like Pakistan. We can avoid such high burden on health budget by screening high risk population for kidney diseases and preventing them, he added.

Mayo Hospital MS Dr Tahir Khalil, KEMU Registrar Prof Arshad Ahmed Qureshi, Prof of Neurology Athar Javed, Prof Sajid Ubaid Ullaha, Prof Abrar Ashraf, Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Prof M Anees and Prof Iftikhar Ejaz, and rest of the faculty of KEMU attended walk and seminar.

The seminar was followed by free screening camp for adults and Peads patients for kidney diseases in which BP, weight, height, blood sugar level, cholesterol, uric acid, urine complete examination and serum creatinine of patients was done free of cost for 300 patients.

