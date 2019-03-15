Share:

LAHORE - Demanding stoppage of raids on business outlets by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has proposed a committee comprising government officials and stakeholders to resolve the issue. In a statement issued on Thursday, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the committee should have representatives of the chambers, bar associations, market & industrial associations and FBR as it was the only way to resolve the issue of undue raids at business premises and harassment of taxpayers.

“We want to pay tax but the method adopted by officials is not good”, he said, adding, disrespect to the businessmen was not acceptable. LCCI President said that traders have taken to the streets and started protests against the raids and rude attitude of the staff of tax department which should be eye-opener for the government. He said that the officials were misusing discretionary powers without keeping in view the affects of actions on economy.

“Government should understand that protests and strikes always hit the economic activities hard. The raids should be stopped immediately in the larger interest of the economy”, he said, adding, the officials were taking away all the available records.

“How ones outside the tax net will come when existing taxpayers are facing such humiliation”, he questioned.