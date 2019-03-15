Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, reviewing the progress of 443 ongoing development schemes, said that he was not satisfied with the pace of work and urged the department concerned to complete 205 schemes by June 2019.

The meeting was attended by Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Secretary PHE Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Colleges Pervez Sihar.

Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Pervez briefing the chair said that 201 schemes of Rs15.15 billion were in progress against which Rs6.9 billion have been released while utilization has been recorded at Rs3.5 billion.

These schemes include establishment of Early Childhood Education Intervention at Hyderabad and Karachi and construction of schools Tharparkar and construction of shelterless schools at disfferent districts such as Jhudo- Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad (rural area),Tando Allahayar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, Umerekot, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Karachi.

The secretary education said that 60 schemes for which 100 percent allocation has been released =would be completed by June 2019. AT this the chief minister directed him to complete 118 schemes of shelterless schools and other schools which are required to be made functional just with the purchase of furniture. He directed Chairman P&D Mohmmad Waseem to remove these 118 scheme from next ADP.

Secretary College Education Pervez Sihar briefing the chief minister said that 48 schemes of Rs5 billion were in progress, of them Rs2.1 billion has been released against which utilization stands at Rs917 million.

He said that 100 percent funds have been released for 16 schemes, and 50 percent funds of 19 schemes have been provided while quarterly releases are made for rest of the schemes.

These schemes include construction of college buildings at Qazi Ahmed, establishment of Boys and Degree Colleges at Ubauro, Gadap, provision of furniture for colleges constructed at Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana. There are some repair and renovation works of different colleges.

The chief minister directed Minister Education Saradr Shah to personally visit these college schemes and out of 48 compelte 35 by June 2019 because they would be deleted from the next ADP.