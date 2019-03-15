Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has condemned the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand and expressed complete solidarity with people and parliament of New Zealand.

He expressed these views in his correspondence with Trevor Mallard, Speaker House of Representatives New Zealand.

In his correspondence, the Speaker said that Pakistan’s National Assembly strongly condemned this cowardly act which causing loss of precious life and injured innocent worshipper.

He remarked that our sympathies and deepest condolences with all those bereaved families, who have lost their loves ones and are passing through this trauma.

“Convey the sympathy of the entire National Assembly of Pakistan to bereaved families”, he added.

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the National Assembly of Pakistan was of firm belief that such heinous acts of terrorism are targeted towards the entire humanity, irrespective of cast, colour or creed and Pakistan had been braving such cowardly acts for last two decades.

He said that Pakistan was firmed in its conviction to fight out this menace for the peace and progress of the entire humanity.

He assured complete support of people of Pakistan and prayed that the brave nation of New Zealand will soon overcome this tragic incident.