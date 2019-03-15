Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s release on bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme cases.

The plea submitted by NAB Special Prosecutor Akram Qureshi, stated that Shehbaz Sharif’s bail approval by the Lahore High Court was contrary to the facts.

The NAB took the stance that former Punjab Chief Minister caused loss to the national exchequer in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme scams.

The apex court was requested to nullify the LHC’s decision of bail approval.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to the audit of Defence Housing Authority Karachi for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Bench expressed annoyance for non-compliance of the court’s order to carry out the DHA’s audit.

Justice Qazi Isa observed that the court had ordered an audit of the DHA and its management could be held in contempt of court for non-compliance.

Justice Gulzar remarked as to why the judiciary had to do everything and pass the orders.

The DHA’s counsel requested the court for some time to prepare his client’s case.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned for two weeks.