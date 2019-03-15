Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau has authorised two inquiries and gave approval of filing three corruption references against politicians and bureaucrats, including former Advisor Civil Aviation Mehtab Khan, former Secretary Civil Aviation Irfan Elahi and former Chairman PIA Musharraf Rasool.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the EBM which was held at the NAB Headquarters on Thursday.

The EBM approved two inquiries against Ghulam Muhammad, former secretary Communication and Works Department, Balochistan and officers, officials of Provincial Highway Division, District Sanghar, Sindh and others. The EBM also authorised to conduct investigations against Asghar Sheikh, former DG Larkana Development Authority and others.

It also approved filing of three corruption references as first reference was approved against Haji Gulzar Khan, former health minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Zamurrad Khan, former conservator Gilgit Forest Department, Haji Nadeem Khan, Abdus Samad, Muhammad Qasim, Principal Medical Officer and others. They have been accused of illegally issuing passes to seven contractors allowing them cutting forests and not receiving any fine by abusing their authority thus inflicting Rs45.73 million losses on the national exchequer.

The EBM has also authorised filing of second corruption reference against Mehtab Ahmed Khan, former Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Erfan Elahi, former Secretary Aviation Division, Musharraf Rasool, former Chairman, PIAC, Muhammad Ali Tabba and others. They have been accused of appointing Musharraf Rasool as Chairman PIAC in violation of rules by sheer abuse of authority. This inflicted significant loss on the national exchequer. The appointment of Musharraf Rasool had already been declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The EBM has authorised to file third corruption reference against Kamran Ali Qureshi, former Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Asad Munir, former Estate Member, CDA, Khalid Mehmood, former Director Estate and others. They have been accused of illegal restoration of a plot situated at F-11 by misusing their authority inflicting heavy losses to the national kitty.

The EBM authorised linking of complaint of suspicious transactions with the ongoing investigations against Agha Siraj Durrani, Speaker Sindh Assembly, Waseem Akhtar, Mayor, Karachi, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, former Federal Minister, and Nawab Muhammad Yousaf Talpur.

The EBM approved closing of inquiry against Dost Muhammad Rahim, former Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher, Sindh, and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.