Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has stated that no compromise will be made on the ongoing accountability process.

Addressing a ceremony of District Bar Association Islamabad on Thursday, he rejected the impression of victimisation saying none of the cases against the opposition were registered or prosecuted by the present government.

The Information Minister said the present government believes in transparency and this is the reason that no cabinet scandal has surfaced since the assumption of power by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the last seven to eight months.

Fawad Chaudhry said the country will be steered out of all crises including economic through a collaborative approach amongst the institutions.

He said the government will carry out judicial reforms by taking on board the bar associations in order to provide relief to the common man. He noted that the executive, the judiciary and the bar associations need to be on the same page to bring legal reforms, which are also important to revitalise the economy.

He said that he is also writing a letter to the chief justices praying them to nominate two judges in each district to hear defamation related cases.

Fawad Chaudhry also hailed the sacrifices rendered by the lawyers community in the war against terrorism and assured to address their problems. He asked the office bearers of Islamabad Bar Association to sit with the capital’s Chief Commissioner and the Chairman CDA and prepare a master plan for the construction of the chambers of lawyers. He assured that the government will release funds for this purpose.

He said that a new master plan for Islamabad is also being prepared in which permission will be given to construction of high rise buildings in the capital.

Earlier, President of Islamabad Bar Association Chaudhary Khanzada apprised the minister about the problems faced by lawyers.