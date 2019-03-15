Share:

KARACHI : A spokesman of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Thursday said the specific model of Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered to experience series of fatal accidents was not operated by any of the airlines running their services in Pakistan.

Allaying public concern with regard to two consecutive tragic incidents (crash) causing precious human lives, the spokesman said PCAA in realisation of its responsibilities undertook a safety check with regard to aircraft using the airspace of the country.

It was said to be reconfirmed that the specific model of aircraft, grounded by many of the countries around the world, was not being flown by any of the national or international airlines operational in Pakistan.

PCAA is absolutely committed towards safety of operations in Pakistan, he reiterated.