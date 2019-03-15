Share:

CHANGA MANGA: The purpose of open court is to reduce distance between public and police and to improve communication where the police have to listen and resolve the complaints. These views were expressed by Kasur DPO Dr Asif Shahzad during the groundbreaking for new building of Police Station Changa Manga.

He said police could win hearts and trust of people by eliminating crime in their respective areas. The DPO said that there had been a lot of improvement in law and order situation in the district during the past three months.

He said patrols make every highway safe for people. DPO Kasur also heard the complaints of more than dozen men and women on the occasion and issued directions to DSP Chunian and SHO Changa Manga to resolve them.

He said DSP NaeemVirk and SHO Changa Manga Mian Mohammad Idrees will look into complaints personally and will dispense of justice to the complainants after investigating the matter. The Kasur DPO also paid a visit to the Changa Manga Police Station’s record room, arms and under-construction new building of Police Station Changa Manga.