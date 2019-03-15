Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed the hope that Pakistan can increase its software exports by focusing on proper specialised training in Information Technology.

He stated this during a video conference with a group of leading Pakistani IT experts from Silicon Valley, USA to discuss Pakistan Software Business Initiative and training programmes for information technology students of the country.

He said that Pakistan has lagged behind in software exports due to lack of focus and proper specialised training, but emphasised that if executed as proposed Pakistan can generate foreign exchange and have a world class software workforce.

He added that it will also check the drainage of technical specialists to other countries.

Under this programme, initially 250 software graduates will be trained by overseas trainers in areas of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Mobile Application.

The basic objective of this initiative is to train the students and prepare them for software development jobs, especially relating to Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Mobile Application, in the highly competitive global market.