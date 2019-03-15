Share:

High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar held a meeting with Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

During the meeting they exchanged views on subjects of mutual interest in the international civil aviation sector in Montreal. High Commissioner Tarar briefed the President ICAO about the ever-expanding aviation industry in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the performance of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airline, private airliners and the increase in foreign airliners’ commercial, passenger and cargo services in Pakistan.

Dr Aliu gave a detailed briefing on the working of the ICAO including on the political and policy related work of the Organization.

High Commissioner Tarar, in his capacity as Pakistan’s Representative to ICAO, assured full cooperation to Dr. Aliu with regard to the mandate of ICAO Council and the ICAO Secretariat.