High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar held a meeting with Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
During the
He also highlighted the performance of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airline, private airliners and the increase in foreign airliners’ commercial, passenger and cargo services in Pakistan.
High Commissioner Tarar, in his capacity as Pakistan’s Representative to ICAO, assured full cooperation to Dr. Aliu with regard to the mandate of ICAO Council and the ICAO Secretariat.