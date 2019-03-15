Share:

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The resolve was expressed by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in a telephonic discussion on Friday. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest.

According a tweet of Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, the Foreign Secretary illustrated Pakistan's continued desire for peace and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua also had a telephonic conversation with Minister of State of Ethiopia Markos TekleRike today and discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Both the sides agreed to further expanding bilateral economic, trade and commercial relations.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized that relationship between both countries was deeply rooted in history and both sides have maintained friendship and cooperation over the past decades.

The Foreign Secretary briefed State Minister Markos TekleRike on the regional situation and Pakistan’s overture for peace and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Tehmina Janjua conveyed condolences on the tragic air crash of the Ethiopian airline plane and the loss of precious lives.

The Ethiopian Minister of State thanked the Foreign Secretary for this gesture of support and solidarity with Ethiopia.