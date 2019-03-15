Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would provide up to Rs 5 million scholarships to deserving students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to enable them to complete their studies.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PBM and NUST here on Thursday.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and Rector NUST Lt Gen (Retd) Naveed Zaman, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the students, Buppi said youth had the talent and potential to change the society. PBM desires that no student should leave studies due to dearth of resources.

PBM was striving to make sure that resourceless students could also complete their studies, he added.

Rector NUST Lt Gen (Retd) Naveed Zaman lauded the financial help of PBM to talented students in pursuing their students.

Due to such efforts, he said, various students were serving the country in the fields of science and technology.