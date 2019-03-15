Share:

LAHORE- A Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmud called on Governor Punjab Ch Mohammd Sarwar at Governor’s House on Thursday. Prof Khalid informed the Governor about DBS, latest and modern method of treatment for Parkinson’s patients. Ch Sarwar appreciated the contribution of Prof Khalid and expressed hope that such initiatives would be taken in future to facilitate patients suffering from life threatening diseases. He said that institution like PINS already existed in Glasgow, UK.

He said that efforts should be made to bring PINS at par with the institute in Glasgow. He said that doctors in Pakistan were quite capable and there was the need of taping resources and promoting the culture of research.