BAJAUR : Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Bajaur tribal district on Friday (today), officials of the district administration said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will arrive here at 1 pm and will address a public gathering at Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar.

The administration informed that PM Khan would likely to inaugurate several projects during his first visit to the district as Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is also expected to announce a number of development projects for the district.

Meanwhile, the administration has taken steps to ensure foolproof arrangements for the public gathering of the Prime Minister. Senior officials of the district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud Thursday visited the gathering venue and directed the relevant officials to ensure exemplary arrangements for the PM’s public meeting.

PTI local chapter has also taken steps to make the PM’s public gathering a huge and historical event in the history of Bajaur tribal district.

People of Bajaur are seen very enthusiastic about the first visit of PM Khan and expressing the hope that the Prime Minister will announce a number of development projects for the district during his visit.

Imran Khan will be the second Prime Minister after late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to address a public gathering here in Bajaur.