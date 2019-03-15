Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He was talking to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who called on him here at the Prime Minister Office.

Professional matters and operational preparedness of PAF were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, renowned religious scholar Sheikh Muhammad Al-Jillani and Dr Omar Farooq Abdullah also called on PM Imran and had detailed discussion on promotion of Islam and Islamic teachings.

They also discussed about the Islamic University, which had been established for promoting the Islamic teachings. The PM expressed the hope that both the religious personalities would continue to benefit the university students from their knowledge.

Meeting on power: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss power issues and the way forward in addressing power-related problems on medium and long-term basis.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Power Minister Omar Ayub, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the PM, Iftikhar Durrani, Nadeem Babar, Chairman Energy Task Force and experts in energy sector.