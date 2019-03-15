Share:

Rawalpindi-The speakers emphasised on social justice through enforcement of law and as a social responsibility levied on every individual to cope with corruption.

They stressed the need of collective efforts through awareness programmes and social boycott and recalled the moral values to fight against the corruption. They stated this while addressing at a seminar on ‘Role of NAB in fight against corruption’ held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

Altaf Bawany, Director General Awareness and Prevention Division NAB Islamabad, was the chief guest on the event while Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, the vice chancellor, was the guest of the honour. The seminar was organised by Directorate of Student Affairs with an aim to create awareness among the students for how to root out corruption from the society through anti-corruption measures and to eliminate the evil of corruption from our societies for the development of beloved country.

DG NAB Altaf Bawany focused on character building to equip youth with the principles of ethics and said, “Youth is the power of nation and their role for development of country is very much important.”

He advised the students to adopt the corruption resistant approaches to get out of the vicious circle of corruption by parallel working.

He suggested the government to introduce internal accountability mechanism in public organisations to cater with corruption at the grass root levels and to get rid of this evil. He also informed the gathering about the NAB history, acts, functions, punishments, achievements and hurdles in proceedings of NAB.

Dr Fayaz ul Hassan Sahi, Dean Faculty of Crop and Food Sciences, talked on changing attitudes, lifestyles and priorities of students over the status symbols and advised them to not be the reason and part for pulling the parents as well as teachers to choose the ways leading to corruption in order to meet with their unnecessary demands. Earlier, Dr Ghulam Hussian Babar, Director Student Affairs, addressed the audience while Dr Tariq Mukhtar, principal officer student affairs, paid vote of thanks. The seminar was attended by a large number of students, faculty members and dean, directors. Also, there was a very interactive questions/answers session of students with the DG NAB.

Meanwhile, a book based on Naatia poetry ‘Noor Nahaya Rasta’ by Jalil Aali was launched at a ceremony arranged by literary society Sukhanwar in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council. The ceremony was presided over by senior poet and intellectual Iftikhar Arif and Dr Ehsan Akbar was chief guest while Ejaz Khawar and Hameed Shahid was guests of honors. The speakers among Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Rfaqat Razi, Kashif Irfan, Alyas Babar and Wafa Chishti threw light on the book. The ceremony was anchored by Naveed Malik. Jalil Aali also shared his views about the book.