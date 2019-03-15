Share:

LAHORE- The provincial police department has decided to remove pickets from roads in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic. A police spokesperson on Thursday said the decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Punjab Police Inspector General Ajmad Javed Saleemi at the central police office. Representatives of the United States Institute of Peace and several police officers were also present on this occasion. It was also decided in the meeting that the officials would be trained on good public dealing and two constables from each district of the province would be trained under the supervision of USIP.

“It was decided in the meeting that not only unnecessary police pickets should be removed from all districts but also officials deputed over remaining police pickets should be trained to show respectful behavior with the public,” the spokesperson said.

The slogan of ‘pehlay salaam phir kalaam’ will be introduced and the behavior of officials deputed at police pickets would also be monitored regularly.