LAHORE-City police on Thursday paid rich tributes to policemen who died in a terrorist attack in Raiwind one year ago.

Police officers and a large number of people visited graves of the police martyrs, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for the departed souls. A smart contingent of police paid salute to the graves of the martyrs.

Seven police officers including Sub Inspectors Manzoor Ahmad and Muhammad Aslam, Head Constables Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Saeed along with Constables Tanvir Hussain, Sabir Ali, and Muhammad Saeed had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in a suicide bombing in February 2018.

The officers were on security duty near Raiwind congregation when they stopped a suicide bomber who tried to target the crowd. The bomber had detonated his jacket as he was captured by police.

In a statement on the first anniversary of the Raiwind Ijtima blast, Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that sacrificing life in the line of duty has always been a great tradition of Punjab Police.

The role of officers and officials of Punjab Police has been exemplary to maintain law and order situation in the country and foil the vested interests of the terrorists. He said that the officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are the assets of Punjab Police. “Each and every policeman is striving hard and working diligently to provide security cover to the life and properties of people,” the DIG said. He said that sacrifices of martyrs of Raiwind Ijtima blast incident have uplifted the morale of the whole police force. “Officers are performing their duties with more passion and diligence following the footsteps of our great heroes.” He added. The DIG also said, “This day reminds us of renewal of our commitment with the brave martyrs that we should continue their mission by fulfilling our duties under any kind of circumstances.”

The DIG said that every officer and official of Punjab Police is always ready to serve the nation till last drop of blood. He said, “We are resolved for the completion of a great mission to make our country safe and defeat our enemy as well as elimination of anti-peace elements. The welfare of families of the martyrs is our prime responsibility and we are utilising maximum resources for the welfare of the heirs of our martyrs.”