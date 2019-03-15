Share:

ISLAMABAD - All the provinces will give final nod to the agenda of upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting by the end of coming week.

The provinces will give response to the summary sent by Prime Minister Secretariat, sources in IPC ministry told The Nation.

The provinces, sources said, will deliberate on water and gas in the upcoming CCI meeting.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination had forwarded summary to Prime Minister Secretariat to get approval for the agenda of upcoming meeting. The agenda will also be discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan for final approval. The provinces will engage in discussion mainly over the issue of gas distribution.

Sindh and Balochistan, they said, will raise the matter of gas and water distribution with Punjab and centre.

The upcoming meeting will also dispose of pending agenda items. The meeting, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, will also review percentage of implementation of previous issues settled in the last meeting.

The last meeting of CCI was held three months before and had disposed of previous pending matters.

According to the constitution (Article-154/3), the council must meet at least once in a month and have a permanent secretariat.

Sources said that the members from Islamabad might raise the matter of a separate secretariat of CCI in the meeting.