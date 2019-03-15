Share:

LAHORE-Singer Zoheb Hassan, brother of late Pakistani pop queen Nazia Hassan, has confirmed that the he would be playing at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as tribute to the late singer.

The singer posted the news on Twitter which reads, “I am pleased to offer our song Dosti to PSL. It will feature along with Disco Deewane as a special Tribute to my (late) sister Nazia Hassan at the HBL PSL closing ceremony in Karachi.”

The closing ceremony of the fourth PSL edition will take place on 17 March at Karachi’s National Stadium.

A controversy arose earlier when Coke Studio fame singer Aima Baig sang Disco Deewane on February 14 at the opening ceremony of the PSL, and Zoheb quickly observed that the track was being used without his prior permission. The former pop star also took to social media to accuse the PSL administration of copyright infringement.

He said: “I was shocked to see that a reputable platform like PSL used our track Disco Dewane without our prior permission. Outright infringement of intellectual property should be condemned and I am going to take a legal stand on this one.”