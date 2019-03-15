Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar Thursday said after a gap of 8 years, the 72nd Punjab Games will roll into action from April 3 here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex with nearly 3,000 players showcasing their talent in the grand event.

“The 72nd Punjab Games will be a joint venture of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA). All the sports associations of the province are onboard with us for holding the mega event,” said Nadeem.

SBP Directors Admin Javed Chohan, Hafeez Bhatti, DSO Lahore Nadeem Qaiser and Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present on the occasion.

Highlighting the Games programme, the participating squads from all nine divisions will reach Lahore on April 2 to take part in full dress rehearsal of mega sports event. Nadeem, who is also chairman of Punjab Games organising committee, said the Games will be a great opportunity for talented players of the province to demonstrate their potential. “The sports culture will further flourish in the province with the holding of such a major sports event.”