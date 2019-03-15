Share:

Islamabad -Quaid-i-Azam University’s Physics department on Thursday observed International Light Day to promote study of optics amongst students.

Purpose of the activity was to celebrate International Day of Light in collaboration with The Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Optical Society of America (OSA), The International Society of Optics and Photonics (SPIE) and The International commission of Optics (ICO).

Dr Imrana Ashraf, Chief Organiser of the Optics Fair, said that the activity had been designed to promote optics and photonics and their applications among Pakistani school and undergraduate students. She said that the activity would enable students to understand the natural phenomena of light and develop a new perspective for optics-related natural processes.

Students from different institutes of different grades, graduates and under-graduates attended the activity.

An opening lecture was delivered to students about importance of light and optics in daily life. The organisers and student committee members also demonstrated experiments related to light and optical processes.