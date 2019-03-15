Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said the corrupt elements are getting curses of the masses of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly here on Thursday, the PTI leader jibed at the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that that some leaders, who were worried about their accountability, had held a press conference in the Sindh Assembly. He said that the ‘corrupt ruling party’ is devouring resources of Sindh like termite, adding that that the people are now thinking how to get rid of the PPP.

Haleem was of the view that the people of Sindh had not voted for the PPP, but it had bought votes and loyalties. He said their mandate is the mandate of money. He stated that the PPP government was given Rs5000 billion during last 10 years and nobody knows where they were spent.

“According to the Auditor General of Pakistan, misappropriations of Rs975 billion were committed in Sindh during last 10 years. The names of many people are being surfaced in connection to the JIT of Uzair Baloch. People in Sindh want a change,” he added.

The PTI leader said the joint slogans of PPP and PML-N is that they are united under the banner of corruption, adding that both parties have signed the charter of corruption. He said in Sindh assembly there is a civilian dictatorship, asking the Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to think that as if he was being punished due to the curses of masses.

Haleem said that they have brought the case of 60 million people of Sindh in Sindh assembly, adding that 90 percent people of Sindh are being supplied contaminated water. He said in 95 percent hospitals of Sindh there is no facility of ventilators.

Separately, the PPP Sindh leader and previous ticket holder Muhinder Dev Lakhani joined the PTI. He is the son of Presidential award holder Dr Harchand Rai. He announced joining the PTI after meeting with Haleem Adil Sheikh. PTI leaders Khawand Bux Jhejijo, Agha Habibullah and others were also present.

Haleem Adil congratulated Muhinder Dev Lakhani on joining the PTI. He said the journey of change has already been started in Sindh. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Sindh this month. He said the PPP’s manifesto is we will not work and also not let other people to work. He said the federal government believes in mitigating the suffering of people of Sindh.

Govt establishes 27 consumer

courts across Sindh

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the provincial government has established 27 consumer courts across Sindh as protection of consumers’ rights was their responsibility.

While addressing a seminar on World Consumers’ Rights Day here at local hotel, Wahab said that though it was a bit late but soon magistrate and required would be posted in these courts to functionalize them completely. He said that after completion of the process these courts would be useful for redressal of consumers’ complaints. He said that complaints regarding food products and health related items would be given preference in these courts.

The Advisor said that Sindh government was trying its best to make these courts completely useful for the citizens so that gap between manufacturers and customers could be abolished. He said that they were ready to introduce reforms for safe guarding the rights of consumers and invited civil society to point out flaws in this regard. He was of view that despite of new legislation, it was imperative to implement existing laws.

He said that civil society has to play its role and every member of society should contribute in this regard as it was our combined responsibility.

Later talking to media, the advisor said that PPP in Sindh was being targeted for political victimisation by the NAB. He said that Jam Khan Shoro was a respectable member of Sindh Assembly and getting bail was his right. According to advisor accountability should be across the board not on the aspiration of rulers. To a question, he said that all genuine demands of teachers would be accepted and they should remain in coordination with relevant administration. He added: “Sindh government belongs to people and all the genuine grievances of teachers would be addressed.”

To a question regarding names of federal minister who were associated with banned outfits, the Advisor said that hint was enough for sensible, but he added you were all aware of the role of Shehryar Afridi, Asad Umar and Sheikh Rashid added that their videos were circulating.