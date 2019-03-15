Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology in its meeting on Thursday was told that the Ministry of Science and Technology has demanded allocation of 3.6 billion rupees for the financial year 2019-20 for 49 development projects. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has given an indication of 3.07 billion rupees for 33 projects. This allocation is almost double than previous year’s allocation which was 1.48 billion rupees. The Committee, however, noted that even this amount is not enough and the science and technology sector needs to be put on priority. The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, was also given compliance status on committee’s earlier recommendations regarding low research and development budgets of attached departments, poor departmental structures, ineffective in-house inquiries, capacity issues, industry linkages, pay packages and regularisation of contractual employees.