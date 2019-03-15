Share:

KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitaffi on Thursday said that the seafood has potential to increase the revenue of country as Sindh province can import of fish up to 300 million dollars.

This he said during a meeting with Council General of Thailand Thatree Chavachata on Thursday. Provincial Minister for Education & Culture Syed Sardar Shah, PPP MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro and other officials of the Consulate were also present during the meeting.

The Minister further stated that now the fish import to Thailand is around 150 million dollars but it can also be increased up to 300 million dollars as Sindh province has the potential. He further stated that the Provincial government is working on it and Karachi Fish Harbour has also been improved as per international and European Union’s standards which will help us to boost the import of sea food.

The council general stated that the government of Thailand will fully support the Sindh Government’s initiative and they will provide all technical support to the Sindh government in this regard.

During the meeting the provincial Ministers have presented Sindhi Traditional gifts of Ajrak and Topi to the Council general.