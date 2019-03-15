Share:

LAHORE-The Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-1) has approved promotions of 176 officers of different departments over the last five months.

These promotions were approved on the directions of the Punjab chief secretary to speed up the process of departmental promotions.

During the tenure of Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, four meetings of PSB-1 have been conducted and 176 officers of 16 provincial departments have been promoted to grade 19, 20 and 21.

Those promoted to grade 19 included 29 officers of Communication and Works Department, 12 of Public Prosecution, 10 of Agriculture, 8 of Social Welfare, 4 of Information and Culture, 3 of Labour and Human Resource and 2 officers are of Sports Department.

The officers given promotions to grade 20 included 36 of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, 37 of Primary and Secondary Health, 11 of Services and General Administration, 5 of Irrigation, 4 of Higher Education, 3 of Communication and Works, 3 of Planning and Development and one officer each of schools education, mines and minerals and livestock departments.

Likewise, six officers of the Services and General Administration Department were promoted to grade 21 during this period.