Lahore- Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies organised a seminar at its auditorium on “Current Trends of Democracy in the World”. Prof Dr Staffan I Lindberg, Director V-Dem Institute, Department of Political Science, University of Gothenberg, Sweden was the keynote speaker. Prof Dr Staffan highlighted the topic of discussion and started his presentation on democracy.

The speaker covered topics related to early definitions of democracy, followed by types of democracies witnessed in history and lastly discussed the prevailing trends of democracy in the world and gradual change from liberal democracy to electoral autocracy.