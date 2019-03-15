Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emphasizing that sports are beyond politics, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj.Gen Asif Ghafoor has advised the cricket spectators seeking to wear military style caps and shirts at Sunday’s final of the 2019 Pakistan Super League.

Responding to the ongoing campaign on social media for military gear, DG ISPR in a tweet on Thursday said that Pakistan Armed Forces humbly acknowledge your love and support.

“Sports are beyond politics and we believe that our bondage is beyond such gestures alone. Enjoy the game in the city of lights”, he implored the citizens desirous to put on military style caps/shirts during PSL final.

The development is being seen in response to the Indian cricket team’s move to wear camouflage caps in a recent ODI against Australia, which Pakistan has vehemently criticised.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Indian cricket team last week wore camouflage caps during their third ODI match against Australia “as a mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces”.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had even called for the ICC to ban the Indian cricket team for mixing politics with sports.

In response to the criticism, the ICC said the Board of Control for Cricket in India had sought its permission to wear the caps “as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted”.

But PCB chairman Ehsan Mani maintained that the permission taken by India “was for a different purpose but they acted differently”.