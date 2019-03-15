Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s first interest-free crowd funding platform with Zain Ashraf Mughal at the helm, is all set to present Pakistan’s most exclusive night of the year, Sufi Night featuring the legendary Sufi Icon Abida Parveen in on 22nd March.

Seed Out’s mission is to alleviate poverty by establishing micro-entrepreneurs through interest-free micro financing and creation of sustainable economic activity. Indeed, on 22nd March, Seed out will celebrate the success of 600 entrepreneurs in four cities across Pakistan and to raise funds to enable and champion more micro-entrepreneurs in the country.

The exclusive Sufi Night is scheduled to take place at the Governor House in Lahore with the presence of the honorable Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwaras the chief guest along with a talk by Orya Maqbool Jan and a mesmerizing Sufi Dance performance by whirling Dervais his on soul touching Sufi songs.

Pride of Performance Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz recipient Abida Parveen will make a rare Lahori performance giving the attendees an emotional and transformative experience.

This annual fundraiser will be bringing the crème de la crème of Lahore all under one roof with an exquisite dinner to conclude the night. The organization is also giving the citizens of Lahore a chance to be a part of this great initiative. There are four distinct categories for event passes which includes Platinum Lounges for 10 persons and single-entry Platinum Pass, Gold Pass and Silver Pass.

“Seed Out has always been committed to fight against poverty. However, we cannot do it alone. This year we would like to bring all Pakistanis to come together and play their part to lift thousands of families out of poverty,” Seed out President and Founder Zain Ashraf Mughal said.