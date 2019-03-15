Share:

N Carolina- A thrift store can be a great place to find used books, potentially valuable art, and if you’re lucky, a haunted dresser that tormented its past owner. As WBTV reports, a Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Salisbury, North Carolina is selling an allegedly supernatural piece of furniture and making no attempt to hide its dark reputation.

Habitat For Humanity ReStores sell used home goods, appliances, and building materials to raise money to build housing around the world. The Salisbury location recently received a donation that came with a disturbing warning: The highboy chest of drawers included with the two-piece bedroom set is haunted.

The shop decided to sell the item with a note detailing its backstory. It reads: “previous owner reports that the highboy is haunted. He reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room. He also reports that the dogs would not stop barking at it.”

Demonic vibes aside, the dresser is a valuable piece of furniture. It was carved by hand in the 1950s and it comes with a matching queen canopy bed for $1000 altogether. If you’re looking for haunted items for a more affordable price, you can sometimes find possessed paintings, jewelry, and even Ziploc bags on eBay.