LAHORE - Two crucial matches will be played in the Capital Smart City Polo Cup 2019 today (Friday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

READ MORE: France beefs up security near religious sites after New Zealand shootings: minister

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that in the first match of day (Friday), FG Polo Team/Master Paints will take on Master Paints Black at 3:00 pm while BBJ Pipes and DCC/Artema Medical will vie against each in the second match of the day at 4:00 pm.”

“FG Polo Team/Master Paints consist of Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Farooq Amin Sufi, Bilal Haye and Hissam Ali Hyder while Master Paints Black have Sufi M Haroon, Sufi M Amir, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem. On the other hand, BBJ Pipes include Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Hashim Kamal Agha, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana while DCC/Artema Medical comprise of Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, Daniyal Sheikh, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Saqib Khan Khakwani,” he added.