Share:

LAHORE - Two crucial matches will be played in the Capital Smart City Polo Cup 2019 today (Friday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that in the first match of day (Friday), FG Polo Team/Master Paints will take on Master Paints Black at 3:00 pm while BBJ Pipes and DCC/Artema Medical will vie against each in the second match of the day at 4:00 pm.”

“FG Polo Team/Master Paints consist of Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Farooq Amin Sufi, Bilal Haye and Hissam Ali Hyder while Master Paints Black have Sufi M Haroon, Sufi M Amir, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem. On the other hand, BBJ Pipes include Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Hashim Kamal Agha, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana while DCC/Artema Medical comprise of Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, Daniyal Sheikh, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Saqib Khan Khakwani,” he added.