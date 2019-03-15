Share:

Lahore - Two people died in road accidents in different parts of the provincial metropolis, rescue workers said on Thursday. A 40-year-old man died and another wounded seriously when two motorcycles collided with each other near Ganda Nallah in Samanabad. The injured were rushed to hospital where one of the victims died. The deceased was identified by police as Shahbaz, a resident of Misri Shah. In another incident, a van driver died when a speedy tractor-trolley smashed into his bike near Rohi Nallah in the limits of Factory Area police. Rescue workers said the van driver, identified as Abdul Ghafoor, died on the spot. The tractor driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.