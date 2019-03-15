Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least two people were killed and seven others injured on Thursday in a bomb blast in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

A bomb planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside exploded and hit the busy business street of Chitkan Bazaar in Panjgur. Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and wounded to the district hospital.

The people killed were in a car that was damaged and caught fire after the blast. Hospital officials feared that the death toll could rise as two of the injured were in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

Police said an explosive device fixed to a motorcycle was detonated with a remote-controlled device. The blast also destroyed two vehicles and damaged six nearby shops.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

On February 24, at least one person was killed and 18 others injured in a bomb blast in Dera Murad Jamali.

Prior to that on February 17, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred in an ambush by terrorists in Goran, some 70 kilometres from Panjgur district.

Days earlier, on February 13, four security personnel were injured in a suicide bomb blast in Mastung district.