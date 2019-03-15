Share:

LONDON - British parliament will on Thursday vote on an amendment that seeks to decide whether Brexit should be delayed to have another referendum.

The vote is set to start on 17:00. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow chose four amendments for MPs to vote, which also include whether to allow MPs to take control of parliamentary business next Wednesday.

They would use the time to debate a Brexit motion that could lead to Parliament holding a series of indicative votes on different Brexit options.