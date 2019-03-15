Share:

Pakistan Medical Association has realized the threats of XDR typhoid, and issued them in a massive campaign. It is a dangerous kind of typhoid which affected around 10,000 people in 2016. XDR typhoid has affected the people of all ages, but children are main victims. A professor stated that the main cause of death by this typhoid is wrong treatment, while the use of unsafe water and polluted foods is the cause of the disease. Preventative measures, such as the consumption of safe food and water, can help control the bacteria that causes the dangerous typhoid. However, XDR typhoid health alert can be stopped by the use of boiled water, wash cooler, hot water, clean meat etc., and it is humble request to the government practitioners of this case.

NAZRANA NISAR,

Turbat, February 28.