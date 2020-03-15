Share:

LAHORE - The AirSial Inaugural Invitational Golf Tournament scheduled to be contested at the Royal Palm Golf Course today (Sunday) has been postponed in view of the government’s decision regarding preventive measures against Corona Virus. This was announced by Chairman of the Championship Fazal Jilani and Tournament Director Shahid Abbas. Interestingly, there was much hype about holding of this prestigious invitational golf event and over hundred successful golf-playing amateurs had registered for competing in the competition and were eager to play quality golf and perform admirably and distinctively and in the process add value to the activity and earn attractive awards for notable performances. Certainly when players like Sardar Murad, Faisal Sayid, Shoaib Bokhari, Mohsin Anwar, Waqar Butt, Omer Ehsan Dar, Khurshid Aziz, Dr Zafar Nasrullah, Ahmed Khalid, Tanvir Najm, Alam Sethi, Dr Awan and Dr Khurram compete the encounter becomes rivalry loaded and every accurately hit golf shot becomes an agreeable plus appealing happening. Many of these disheartened ones hope and pray that this threatening menace will get stumped soon and normal sporting activity shall revitalize.