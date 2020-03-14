Share:

Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams and workshops across the country w.e.f. 14th March till further orders.

The new schedule would be announced later, said Controller of Exams.

In compliance with the decision of National Security Committee and directives of the HEC, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum directed the concerned departments to immediately postpone exams and workshops all over the country as a precautionary measure against pandemic COVID-19.