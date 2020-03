Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) administration on Saturday banned the entry of children, elders, and other people who want to enquire about the health of their pa­tients keeping in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country and the world as well.

In a press note, AMC spokesperson Amber said that hundreds of thousands of people visit the hospital every month for the treatment of different disease, the environment of the hos­pital was not safe partic­ularly for children and elders.