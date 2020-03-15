Share:

FAISALABAD - A three-day round of anti-polio drive has been inaugurated here at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital on Saturday. The campaign for Teshil Tandlianwala only will commence from tomorrow (Monday).

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali cut the ribbon to inaugurate the anti-polio drive.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Sardar Umar Maqbool, Medical Superintendent Dr Mukhtar Randhawa and others were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that the anti-polio drive will start in Tehsil Tandlianwala only, where 135,858 children up to the age of five years would be administered drops of anti-polio vaccine.

The District Health Officer Dr Bilal said: “321 teams have been constituted, which will remain active during the campaign to achieve the target. The anti-polio drive will continue up to March 18 (Wednesday), whereas March 19 and 20 (Thursday and Friday) would be observed as “Sweeping Days” to give anti polio vaccine to leftover children, if any.”

“In this connection, all types of media will be used and announcements through loudspeakers of mosques will be made to persuade parents for cooperation with anti-polio teams,” DHO Dr Bilal added.