KHAIRPUR - A court issued arrest warrants for six cops here on Saturday for not attending the court proceedings.
According to details, the district and session judge issued the arrest warrants for six policemen, including four sub-inspectors of Khairpur police, namely Abdul Khaliq Pathan, Rehamatullah Solangi, Long Khan Babar, Tanveer Hyder, ASI Mazhar Ali Kandhro and constable Muzzafar Ali.
Two declared proclaimed offenders
Meanwhile, Civil Judge Khairpur Saifullah Phulpoto, while declaring Nazar Muhammad Magsi of Balochistan and Khoob Chand of Sukkur, accused in a narcotics case, as proclaimed offenders, ordered the seizure of their properties.