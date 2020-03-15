Share:

KHAIRPUR - A court issued arrest warrants for six cops here on Saturday for not attending the court pro­ceedings.

According to details, the district and session judge issued the arrest warrants for six police­men, including four sub-inspectors of Khairpur police, namely Abdul Khaliq Pathan, Reha­matullah Solangi, Long Khan Babar, Tanveer Hy­der, ASI Mazhar Ali Kan­dhro and constable Muz­zafar Ali.

Two declared pro­claimed offenders

Meanwhile, Civil Judge Khairpur Saifullah Ph­ulpoto, while declaring Nazar Muhammad Magsi of Balochistan and Khoob Chand of Sukkur, accused in a narcotics case, as proclaimed offenders, or­dered the seizure of their properties.