ISLAMABAD - BNP-Mengal, coalition partner of PTI government, blamed provincial government for not taking appropriate measures to avoid spread of Coronavirus, as no proper measures were taken for devotees from Iran, temporarily residing in outskirts of Quetta. “BNP-Mengal, as a parliamentary party held a meeting with Prime Minister requesting him to help taking appropriate measures for devotees from Iran, temporarily residing in outskirts of Quetta,” said BNP-Mengal senior MNA Agha Hassan Baloch, talking to The Nation.

Baloch feared that the residents from different areas in these tents could cause spread of Coronavirus in the country, so immediate measures need to be taken for it. “There is a need of proper instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan for this area, as it could be dangerous for country,” he said. BNP-Mengal MNA said that he might affect from this deadly virus too, if the issue was not taken seriously. “I belong to this area, whereas the issue is not being taken seriously,” he said, demanding.

It may be mentioned here locals of Mian Ghundi, located on the outskirts of Quetta, had also blocked Quetta-Karachi highway to protest against establishment of a quarantine centre in the village. Later, they ended the demonstration and threatened to resume the protest later if the demand to shift the quarantine centre from out of the village were not accepted. The government reportedly tried to keep pilgrims returning from Qum, Iran for quarantine at the centre, but the locals opposed use of the village as a quarantine centre.