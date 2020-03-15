- 6:13 PM | March 15, 2020 Have to fight coronavirus as being fighting with country’s enemies: Ch Sawar
- 6:00 PM | March 15, 2020 Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-19
- 5:53 PM | March 15, 2020 Three dead, another injured as car crashes into tree in Bahawalpur
- 5:43 PM | March 15, 2020 Russian Military Police arrive for holding Joint Patrol with Turkey in Syria's Idlib
- 5:27 PM | March 15, 2020 Development funds issued to all MNAs of Karachi: Khurram Sher Zaman
- 4:58 PM | March 15, 2020 Provision of improved facilities, CDA to initiate rehabilitation of road infrastructure
- 4:48 PM | March 15, 2020 Several Turkish servicemen killed after Eastern-Based Libyan National Army hits Tripoli's Mitiga Airport
- 4:46 PM | March 15, 2020 Services Hospital Lahore MS removed for ‘mishandling’ coronavirus measures
- 3:21 PM | March 15, 2020 Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears
- 2:38 PM | March 15, 2020 Dr Zafar advises safety measures to fight coronavirus
- 2:03 PM | March 15, 2020 Iran summons Swiss envoy for US attack accusations
- 11:35 AM | March 15, 2020 COVID-19: India suspends pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
- 10:14 AM | March 15, 2020 Johnson, Trump discuss coronavirus pandemic, attacks on Iraqi military base
- 8:49 AM | March 15, 2020 Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be held on time
- 8:32 AM | March 15, 2020 Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says physician
- 11:23 PM | March 14, 2020 Erdogan, Macron, Merkel to have video call on Syria amid fear of virus
- 10:26 PM | March 14, 2020 Syria's Assad postpones parliamentary elections to prevent COVID-19
- 10:02 PM | March 14, 2020 ‘Carnage’ in Syria must stop, as conflict enters 10th year: UN chief
- 9:51 PM | March 14, 2020 COVID-19 could end in June globally if all countries take strong action: Chinese expert
- 8:55 PM | March 14, 2020 ADB to provide $ 200 million to support strained supply chains in fight against COVID-19