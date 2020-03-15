Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Re­lations Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday directed authori­ties concerned to implement all the decision taken in the special meeting of the pro­vincial cabinet and said that all the necessary measures have been taken against the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, he said that protection of people was among the top respon­sibilities of the government and all the resources would be utilised to achieve the ob­jective. He said that strict ac­tion would be taken against educational institutions that were found guilty of flouting the order of the government to close schools for 15 days.

Ajmal Wazir added that task force constituted un­der the headship of KP CM Mahmood Khan is working on emergency basis to tackle coronavirus.

He also advised public to take all the preventive mea­sures needed to stop pos­sible spread of contagion virus adding government is efficiently working to fulfil its responsibilities.