PESHAWAR - Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday directed authorities concerned to implement all the decision taken in the special meeting of the provincial cabinet and said that all the necessary measures have been taken against the spread of coronavirus.
In a statement, he said that protection of people was among the top responsibilities of the government and all the resources would be utilised to achieve the objective. He said that strict action would be taken against educational institutions that were found guilty of flouting the order of the government to close schools for 15 days.
Ajmal Wazir added that task force constituted under the headship of KP CM Mahmood Khan is working on emergency basis to tackle coronavirus.
He also advised public to take all the preventive measures needed to stop possible spread of contagion virus adding government is efficiently working to fulfil its responsibilities.