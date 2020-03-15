Share:

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 52 on Sunday, with 19 new cases reported, said officials.

A total of 17 new infected cases have been reported in Sindh, while one each new case emerged in eastern Punjab province and the capital of Islamabad.

In Sindh, 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sukkur with a travel history of Iran, while four others were reported in Karachi, out of which three patients have returned from Saudi Arabia days ago, statements from the Health Department of Sindh said, adding that the total number of the confirmed cases is 34 in the province out of which two have been discharged from hospital.

Pakistan's Punjab province reported its first case on Sunday. The patient had returned from Britain on March 10 and tested positive in Mayo Hospital Lahore, said Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad also confirmed one new case on Sunday and the latest patient is the husband of the woman who recently traveled to Pakistan from the United States and tested positive on Saturday, PIMS spokesperson Waseem Khawaja said.

Some local media also reported that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 53, but the latest case in Sindh that the reports said has not been confirmed by officials.

The Pakistani government has upgraded its measures against COVID-19 across the country after a meeting of the National Security Committee on Friday. Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he was personally monitoring measures to deal with the coronavirus.

"I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID-19 & will address the nation soon. I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our gov't. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic," he said on Twitter.